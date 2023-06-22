ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

AI rendition of ‘Gerua’ song in Atif Aslam’s voice wins internet, watch

However, not just that the mad vocals by Arijit Singh have been loved by many; But as of now, the music lovers have been wondering what the song would sound like if it was Atif Aslam singing. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 00:35:40
AI rendition of ‘Gerua’ song in Atif Aslam’s voice wins internet, watch

One cannot help but be enchanted by the mesmerizing song “Gerua” from the 2015 film “Dilwale.” Composed by the musical maestro Pritam and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, this romantic ballad instantly captured the hearts of audiences with its enchanting melody and soul-stirring lyrics.

Set against breathtaking landscapes, “Gerua” takes viewers on a visual and auditory journey that celebrates the beauty of love. The song features the iconic on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, reuniting on the silver screen after a long hiatus. Their electrifying chemistry, combined with the picturesque backdrop, amplifies the emotions conveyed through the song.

However, not just that the mad vocals by Arijit Singh have been loved by many; But as of now, the music lovers have been wondering what the song would sound like if it was Atif Aslam singing. With that, a fan has dropped an AI rendition of the song in Atif Aslam’s voice. The video went viral in no time on Twitter, with fans going all gushing.

Have a look below-

One wrote, “This Atif AI gives so much chill 🥹💜I can imagine how beautifully it would have sound if they could release Atif Aslam’s version”

Another wrote, “Atif’s pronunciation is so good in reality but AI is not justifying it. more soothing version I would say if that actually comes out in Atif’s voice”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Soulful! Aabhas Joshi’s cover of Atif Aslam song ‘Tu Jaane Na’ wins internet
Soulful! Aabhas Joshi’s cover of Atif Aslam song ‘Tu Jaane Na’ wins internet
Atif Aslam drops unseen glimpses from his UK concert, watch
Atif Aslam drops unseen glimpses from his UK concert, watch
AI rendition of Atif Aslam, late Sidhu Moosewala and Diljit Dosanjh goes viral, check out
AI rendition of Atif Aslam, late Sidhu Moosewala and Diljit Dosanjh goes viral, check out
Atif Aslam opens up on completing 20 years in the music industry, read
Atif Aslam opens up on completing 20 years in the music industry, read
When Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan to Sonu Nigam all went praises for Atif Aslam, watch
When Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan to Sonu Nigam all went praises for Atif Aslam, watch
Watch: An old video of Atif Aslam singing ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ at live concert goes viral
Watch: An old video of Atif Aslam singing ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ at live concert goes viral
Latest Stories
Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai
Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai
Tara Sutaria Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Night Look
Tara Sutaria Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Night Look
Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out
Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out
Pranali Rathod Sizzles In Tangerine Mini Dress, Karishma Sawant Feels The Heat
Pranali Rathod Sizzles In Tangerine Mini Dress, Karishma Sawant Feels The Heat
World’s first News OTT extends its content offerings with News9 Plus Lounge, redefining lifestyle programming.
World’s first News OTT extends its content offerings with News9 Plus Lounge, redefining lifestyle programming.
After Mumbai, Lailaa Manju screened in New Delhi’s Indian Habitat Centre as part of Kriti Film Club’s Pan-Indian content screening
After Mumbai, Lailaa Manju screened in New Delhi’s Indian Habitat Centre as part of Kriti Film Club’s Pan-Indian content screening
Read Latest News