AI rendition of ‘Gerua’ song in Atif Aslam’s voice wins internet, watch

One cannot help but be enchanted by the mesmerizing song “Gerua” from the 2015 film “Dilwale.” Composed by the musical maestro Pritam and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, this romantic ballad instantly captured the hearts of audiences with its enchanting melody and soul-stirring lyrics.

Set against breathtaking landscapes, “Gerua” takes viewers on a visual and auditory journey that celebrates the beauty of love. The song features the iconic on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, reuniting on the silver screen after a long hiatus. Their electrifying chemistry, combined with the picturesque backdrop, amplifies the emotions conveyed through the song.

However, not just that the mad vocals by Arijit Singh have been loved by many; But as of now, the music lovers have been wondering what the song would sound like if it was Atif Aslam singing. With that, a fan has dropped an AI rendition of the song in Atif Aslam’s voice. The video went viral in no time on Twitter, with fans going all gushing.

Have a look below-

This Atif AI gives so much chill 🥹💜 I can imagine how beautifully it would have sound if they could release Atif Aslam's version 😍 @itsaadee #Gerua pic.twitter.com/wFGicx6Vra — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) June 19, 2023

One wrote, “This Atif AI gives so much chill 🥹💜I can imagine how beautifully it would have sound if they could release Atif Aslam’s version”

Another wrote, “Atif’s pronunciation is so good in reality but AI is not justifying it. more soothing version I would say if that actually comes out in Atif’s voice”