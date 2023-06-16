Soulful! Aabhas Joshi’s cover of Atif Aslam song ‘Tu Jaane Na’ wins internet

The soulful song ‘Tu Jaane Na‘ has taken the internet by storm, thanks to Aabhas Joshi’s remarkable cover rendition. Originally sung by the immensely talented Atif Aslam, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ is a heartfelt ballad that touches the depths of emotions. Atif Aslam, known for his soul-stirring voice, delivers the song with unparalleled passion, capturing the essence of love and longing. His mesmerizing vocals and impeccable control effortlessly convey the emotions embedded in the lyrics, making ‘Tu Jaane Na’ a timeless classic. Aabhas Joshi’s cover version has resonated with audiences, showcasing his own unique talent and interpretation. The song’s popularity serves as a testament to both Atif Aslam’s exceptional artistry and the power of music to evoke profound emotions.

Aabhas Joshi’s Tu Jaane Na cover

The singer took to his active Instagram handle to share a video, singing the soulful song Tu Jaane Na in his recording room. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Tu Jaane Na 💔” And added hashtags like: #aabhasshreyas #indieroutes #kailashkher #pritam #atifaslam #ranbirkapoor #katrinakaif #lovesongs #bollywoodsongs #bollywood #indianmusic #indiansingers #indiansinger

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “You voice is MaashaAllah food for the soul, a beautiful composition in a sureeli voice. Perfect pitching and clarity in delivery. So much better than the original singer. I am from Pakistan but I truly feel that so many amazing compositions have been wasted on Atif Aslam and commercialization has ruined careers of countless talented artists in India by extending opportunities to besura Atif Aslam. Only God knows why this injustice?”

Another wrote, “This is what we call “Talent” ..it is completely one shot record. No lipsing at all”

A third user wrote, “God bless you… dil se dil tak ka connection hee kuch aur hota…ye noida tak pahuchi aapki voice…bas aise hee gaate rahiye bro…”