ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Snippets

Watch: Atif Aslam’s rare video from his college days

Atif Aslam’s rare video from his college days goes viral on the internet. The singer even though has been banned along with other Pakistani artists in India, yet his relevance remains undeniable

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 19:05:58
Watch: Atif Aslam’s rare video from his college days

A rare video of Atif Aslam from his college days is a must-watch for you if you are a fan. Where we can see Atif in his young days, conversing with a reporter and singing some beautiful verses in raw voice.

Atif Aslam’s college days video

In the video we can see a young Atif Aslam conversing with a reporter. He also sends virtual message to his brothers, one who is in Canada and another who’s completing his studies. The reporter then asks him to sing the lines for his brothers, however, he agrees but sings a different song.

Check out-

Pakistani Artists Banned In India

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan, there was a significant backlash against Pakistani artists working in the Indian entertainment industry. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement declaring a ban on Pakistani artists and actors working in India.

The ban was a result of the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries and the public sentiment in India. The AICWA, representing various film industry associations, called for a complete halt to the engagement of Pakistani artists in Indian films and music projects. They urged production houses and music companies to adhere to the ban and not collaborate with Pakistani talent.

Pulwama Attack

The Pulwama attack was a horrific incident that occurred on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It was a suicide bombing carried out by a member of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The attack targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Following the attack, there was widespread condemnation from across the world, with countries expressing solidarity with India and condemning terrorism in all its forms. The Indian government held JeM responsible for the attack, pointing to the group’s previous history of carrying out terrorist activities in the region.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Atif Aslam's rare video of improvising 'Woh Lamhe' from 2004
Watch: Atif Aslam's rare video of improvising 'Woh Lamhe' from 2004
Atif Aslam’s unseen jamming session will leave you awed, watch
Atif Aslam’s unseen jamming session will leave you awed, watch
Atif Aslam songs that are must-adds to your travel playlist
Atif Aslam songs that are must-adds to your travel playlist
Atif Aslam graces Anant Ambani’s birthday bash in Dubai, deets inside
Atif Aslam graces Anant Ambani’s birthday bash in Dubai, deets inside
Atif Aslam's Automobile Collection Includes These Expensive Cars, Check Out
Atif Aslam's Automobile Collection Includes These Expensive Cars, Check Out
Good News: Singer Atif Aslam blessed with baby girl
Good News: Singer Atif Aslam blessed with baby girl
Latest Stories
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes
Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures
Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Who's The 'Sabse Khaas' Person Of Kiara Advani?
Who's The 'Sabse Khaas' Person Of Kiara Advani?
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Read Latest News