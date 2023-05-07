Watch: Atif Aslam’s rare video from his college days

Atif Aslam’s rare video from his college days goes viral on the internet. The singer even though has been banned along with other Pakistani artists in India, yet his relevance remains undeniable

A rare video of Atif Aslam from his college days is a must-watch for you if you are a fan. Where we can see Atif in his young days, conversing with a reporter and singing some beautiful verses in raw voice.

In the video we can see a young Atif Aslam conversing with a reporter. He also sends virtual message to his brothers, one who is in Canada and another who’s completing his studies. The reporter then asks him to sing the lines for his brothers, however, he agrees but sings a different song.

Pakistani Artists Banned In India

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan, there was a significant backlash against Pakistani artists working in the Indian entertainment industry. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement declaring a ban on Pakistani artists and actors working in India.

The ban was a result of the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries and the public sentiment in India. The AICWA, representing various film industry associations, called for a complete halt to the engagement of Pakistani artists in Indian films and music projects. They urged production houses and music companies to adhere to the ban and not collaborate with Pakistani talent.

Pulwama Attack

The Pulwama attack was a horrific incident that occurred on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It was a suicide bombing carried out by a member of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The attack targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Following the attack, there was widespread condemnation from across the world, with countries expressing solidarity with India and condemning terrorism in all its forms. The Indian government held JeM responsible for the attack, pointing to the group’s previous history of carrying out terrorist activities in the region.