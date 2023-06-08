ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 22:45:44
Atif Aslam drops unseen glimpses from his UK concert, watch

Atif Aslam has set hearts racing and fans swooning once again as he recently shared unseen glimpses from his mesmerizing concert in the UK. The charismatic performer took to social media to treat his followers with unforgettable moments from the show.

Atif, known for his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, had the audience spellbound as he belted out his chart-topping hits. Songs like “Tere Bin,” “Pehli Nazar Mein,” and “Aadat” have become anthems of love and longing for millions of music enthusiasts worldwide. With his melodious renditions and heartfelt performances, Atif Aslam has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry, both in Pakistan and abroad.

Atif Aslam drops unseen glimpses from UK concert

The singer took to his social media handle to share glimpses from his concert from UK. Starting from unseen pictures from the stage, to videos, where we can see him performing his hit songs. In the latest video, we can see Atif wearing a maroon red blazer suit, as he goes immersed performing on stage.

Sharing the video, Atif wrote, “You requested for the second half #fans #junoon #atifaslam”

Check the video out:

Reactions

The craze of Atif Aslam knows no heights. And soon after Atif Aslam dropped the glimpses from his UK concert, fans couldn’t help but go awe for his mad voice again.

One wrote, “Shehzade you left me in awww with this one, litreally I’m on my knees 🛐 the verstality & the vocal range is enough to make me fall in love with your voice all over again 😍 KING 👑”

Another wrote, “Your are my second favorite after arijith”

A third user wrote, “Atif it was a pleasure to see you perform at the @o2apollomanc on 1 March 2020 in Manchester, felt it was a more personal performance for sure”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

