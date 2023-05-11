ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: An old video of Atif Aslam singing ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ at live concert goes viral

Atif Aslam’s old video from a live concert is going viral on the internet, where we can see him performing on stage, his popular song ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ like a rockstar, check out-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 19:13:07
Songs like “Tere Bin,” “Pee Jaun,” and “Woh Lamhe” have become timeless classics, etching their way into the hearts of listeners, all thanks to Atif Aslam. His collaborations with other artists have resulted in memorable tracks that have dominated the charts and earned critical acclaim.

Atif Aslam’s talent as a singer is unmatched, earning him a special place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. With his extraordinary vocal range, electrifying performances, and an ability to convey raw emotions through his music, he continues to reign supreme in the realm of music.

Atif Aslam’s video singing ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ goes viral

In the video, we can see Atif Aslam singing the song ‘Bheegi Yaadein’ on stage. We can hear his raw vocals in the video and less on autotune. The video proves that the artist is truly one of a kind singer from the globe. Check out video below-

Atif Aslam banned in India

One notable incident occurred in the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack, where Indian soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an army base in Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the attack, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution imposing a temporary ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian film industry. This decision affected the release and promotion of several films featuring Pakistani actors and musicians.

In the wake of cross-border tensions and conflicts between India and Pakistan, the presence of Pakistani artists in Indian television shows, music concerts, and other entertainment events has faced scrutiny and limitations. These restrictions aim to demonstrate a firm stance and address public sentiments during times of heightened political tensions.

