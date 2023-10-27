[Viral Video] Atif Aslam gets angry during US concert after fan throws money at him

Atif Aslam, found himself in an unexpected situation during a recent concert in the United States, when an enthusiastic fan tossed a handful of currency bills in his direction. The incident, now making waves on the internet, captured the singer’s composed yet firm response to the unexpected offering.

In the video footage that has since gone viral, a concertgoer approached the stage during Atif Aslam’s performance of “Sochta Hun Ke Wo Kitney” and playfully showered a few currency notes on the artist. What followed was a striking display of grace and principle as the singer promptly signaled to his band to halt the music, inviting the fan onto the stage. Atif kindly asked the fan to return and consider donating the money, emphasizing that while he appreciated the gesture, such an act amounted to a display of disrespect towards currency.

Check out the viral video below-

"My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/KOSvUMvSha — Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) October 24, 2023

Atif Aslam’s poised reaction left the audience, both at the concert and online, deeply impressed. His dignified response to the situation garnered a shower of praise and admiration from his supporters across social media platforms, with one admirer affirming, “That’s why we love @itsaadee sir (heart eye emojis).” The incident, which unfolded earlier this month, serves as a testament to the singer’s unwavering commitment to his principles and his respect for the value of money.

Reactions

One wrote, “It is customary and historical that ppl would throw momey at singers and dancers. The tradition has carried on. Ppl are still not prepared to class singing as a talent. Sadly ppl still call this talent “Murasi”.”

Another wrote, “Kill the money throwing culture. Pure garbage. I refused to do this on my all 3 brothers’ marriages.”

A third user wrote, “He’s not performing in pakistan that was some angraiz who threw money at him. hr ghlt kaam k pheechy pakistani nhi hoty”