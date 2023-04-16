Atif Aslam stands out not only for his extraordinary talent but also for his versatility. He can sing in various styles, including rock, pop, and Sufi music, and he always brings his distinctive flair and passion to the stage. His voice is so potent that it can make audiences cry or dance joyfully.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, and several Lux Style Awards are just a few of the accolades Atif Aslam has received for his music. While his music speaks for itself, his performances really distinguish him. Atif Aslam’s performances never fail to enthral. Owing to that, today we are here with his top three songs that are must-adds to your travel playlist.

Hona Tha Pyar – Bol

The song speaks of love. It has emotions, it has sentiments and more. The lyrics go: Tere dil ke sheher mein ghar mera ho gaya, ho gaya Sapna dekha jo tum ne woh mera ho gaya, ho gaya Doobe to yoon jaise ho paar Hona tha pyaar, huaa mere yaar Hona tha pyaar

Pehli Nazar Mein – Race

One of the most popular and leading love songs from the contemporary times. A must add to your long drive playlist, especially if you are with your beloved. The lyrics go: Pehli nazar mein Kaise jaado kar diya Tera ban baita hai mera jiya Jaane kya hoga Kya hoga kya pata Is pal ko milke aa jee le zara

Piya O Re Piya – Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Another classic romantic number from Atif Aslam’s playlist. The lyrics go: Tu mile jaha mera jahaan hain waha raunake saari tumse hi Ho chhu liya tune labh se aankho ko mannate puri tumse hi.