Atif Aslam is Indian music industry’s one of the most famous and versatile singers. His voice has been a favorite, and soulful lyrics make one fall for him. His contribution to the music world is incredible. Knowing his popularity, it is evident that the singer earned quite a lot of money with his artistic work. Apart from singing, he is interested in cars and owns a rich car collection, including Rolls Royce Ghost, Jaguar XF, etc.

Atif Aslam Cars Collection

1) Rolls Royce Ghost

This British beauty costs around 8-9 crores. The posh look, excellent features, and good mileage made it to this collection.

2) BMW 7-Series

This car has exceptional features like a three to six-litre cylinder Petrol Engine. And it can give a mileage of 12kmph.

3) Jaguar XF

The beauty costs 64.22 lakhs have features like a 2- 4 cylinder Petrol Engine with a fuel efficiency of 10.8 kmph.

4) Mercedes Benz GLS 350 D

This car is worth 1.41 crores and has features like a 3-6 petrol engine and 7 kmph mileage.

5) Mercedes S450

Last but not least, this car costs 1.41 crore having some features similar to the Mercedes Benz GLS 350 D.

Atif Aslam Other Details

Apart from singing and composing songs, the superstar singer is also interested in sketching, playing cricket, and travelling. The singer is busy on his world tour and treating his fans worldwide. Recently the singer was blessed with a baby girl in March 2023. Also, he enjoys a legion of fans, following more than 7.1 million.

