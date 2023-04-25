Atif Aslam’s unseen jamming session will leave you awed, watch

Atif Aslam has become one of South Asia’s most successful and famous singers, with a huge fan following in Pakistan, India, and other countries. He has released numerous albums and featured his songs in several Bollywood movies. Some of his most famous songs include “Woh Lamhe,” “Tere Bin,” “Pehli Nazar Mein,” “Tera Ban Jaunga,” and “Dil Diyan Gallan.”

He has an active social media handle. He owns a huge fan following on Instagram, and here’s his throwback jamming session video

Atif Aslam Jamming Session

In the video, we can see Atif Aslam jamming with his band members. Getting on the beat, the singer vibes along. We can see him wearing a stylish all black co-Ord set that he teamed with his casual hairdo and black shades. He completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. The video went on to feature the musicians who were playing along.

Sharing the video, Atif wrote, “Coca-Cola Arena Jam

Fans Reaction

Atif Aslam has got a huge fan following all across the globe. The Pakistani singer has given some of the best songs to date to India, and still holds a huge fan following in India, despite his ban after the Pulwama attack. And the love goes viable, as one writes from Kolkata, “i atif I am from Kolkata.i love your voice.you are my favourite singer.ap ki voice ma kuch alag mazik hai.jo kichta hai mujha.a song is my one of the favourite song”

Another wrote, “Most favourite singer”

A third user wrote, “excellence”