Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At A User For Spreading Fake Rumours, Read

Diljit Dosanjh hits back at a user spreading fake rumours about his name

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the music sensations in India. He has always amazed the audience with his voice and songs. The idol became the first Indian singer to perform live at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The singer reacted to a Tweet claiming he accused the girl of waving the Indian flag. Read more to know the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh Coachella Matter

Diljit Dosanjh had a blast performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. However, a tweet by a user names PunFact created controversy for disrespecting the Indian flag. The tweet reads, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving the Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said, “Don’t spread hate; music belongs to everyone, not one country”

@diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?”

Reacting to this, Diljit Dosanjh shared his view in another tweet and asked to google if you didn’t understand Punjabi. DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌

Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…

Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s…”

Diljit Dosanjh has a massive fandom on Instagram, with 14.7 million followers.

