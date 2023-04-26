Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At A User For Spreading Fake Rumours, Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Diljit Dosanjh hits back at a user spreading fake rumours about his name

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Apr,2023 18:00:01
Diljit Dosanjh is one of the music sensations in India. He has always amazed the audience with his voice and songs. The idol became the first Indian singer to perform live at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The singer reacted to a Tweet claiming he accused the girl of waving the Indian flag. Read more to know the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh Coachella Matter

Diljit Dosanjh had a blast performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. However, a tweet by a user names PunFact created controversy for disrespecting the Indian flag. The tweet reads, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving the Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said, “Don’t spread hate; music belongs to everyone, not one country”
@diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?”

Reacting to this, Diljit Dosanjh shared his view in another tweet and asked to google if you didn’t understand Punjabi. DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌
Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai
Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…
Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s…”

Diljit Dosanjh has a massive fandom on Instagram, with 14.7 million followers.

What’s your reaction on this matter? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

