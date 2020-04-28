Subscribe Now
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers’ Fashion Style Icons

Check these fashion style icons out from the Hollywood music industry!

Author: Editorial Team
The Hollywood singers have made some really good songs that have gained them a lot of fame. Be it a pop singer or a country singer, everyone has got their fans crazy with their tracks. From Jennifer Lopez to Ariana Grande, everyone has got a lot of love with a numerous number of awards. That’s really obvious for them to make everyone avid with their melody, but they made everyone’s jaw drop with their beauty.

Well, one really needs to stare at the outrageous beauty of Jennifer Lopez. In spite of being in her 50s, she looks so energetic and young. Whereas, Lady Gaga has got a really unique fashion style. Her experiments with fashion have made headlines a lot of time. On the other hand, there are no words to define Rihanna’s hotness. She not only empowers her fans with her songs but also with her fashion and styling. And last but not the least, Shakira has made everyone groove with her songs and her drop-dead gorgeous looks every time.

Have a look at these fashion style icons slaying with their beauty!

