Rahul Vaidya makes a medium for other aspiring singers of the country to give them a taste of success. The digital singer known for his amazing singles aboard has launched his own record label, that is named after him ‘RKV Entertainment’ for aspiring singers and songwriters. The star singer and Bigg Boss participant took to his Instagram handle to announce the same for his fans, and undeniably we are all for the artist’s praise.

Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share an exclusive poster of the same that says ‘RKV Entertainment’. Sharing the poster, Rahul wrote, “A Record label for all you singers/songwriters.. To good music ❤️ @rkventer”

Here take a look-

Soon after he announced his new venture on his official Instagram handle, fans and friends came in to wish him best for this new journey. Some also dropped congratulatory note for the star in the comments.

Jasmin Bhasin, wrote, “Congratulations” along with love eye emojis.

A fan wrote, “Also for those who love songs & RKV! Please join RKVENTER”,

another wrote, “Congratulations bhai ji “ along with fire and love heart emojis.

Rahul Vaidya is an avid social media user. He owns a whopping number of 3 million followers on his Instagram. The star singer is married to Disha Parmar, who is an actress. Disha Parmar is best known for her role as Priya in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show also starred Nakuul Mehta. Rahul Vaidya became popular after his participation in Bigg Boss, later he has released some of the most loved music numbers via his YouTube channel.