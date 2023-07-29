ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Tinka Tinka is my favourite go-to song: Singer Ppriya Patidar

Popular singer Ppriya Patidar talks about her love for music. She talks about her favourite songs and more. Also, read the kind of interest she has in music. Check our story here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 13:57:44
Tinka Tinka is my favourite go-to song: Singer Ppriya Patidar 838820

Ppriya Patidar the singer who has been performing on stage since the age of four has had a long and fruitful career in music. She was part of Maestro Kalyanji and Anandji’s Little Wonders Group and has performed more than 100 shows with them in India and abroad. Ppriya has been a playback singer for films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ghost, Runbhoomi etc. She has sung the title track of TV shows Hamari Saas Leela on Colors, Parrvarish on Sony TV, Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar on Sony TV etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Ppriya about her passion for music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

My go-to song is definitely Tinka Tinka by my favourite singer Alisha Chinai from the film Karam because whenever my friends or anyone ask me to sing a song for them, this is the first song I think of.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Currently it is ‘Steal The Show’ from Elemental.

Significance of listening to songs for you?

As an artist for me, it’s more of learning than enjoying while listening to songs. But ya, both go together as nothing makes me more relaxed than music.

What is your favourite song?

It’s hard to say one as there are many, but If I have to name one, it’s HALO by Beyoncé.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

It’s Zara Zara from the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. I still remember I was in 7th Grade when this song was released. I was totally in love with the song. I was asked to sing for the school Annual Day Function, where I presented on stage this song, Zara Zara. My teacher was in total shock as this is a very romantic sensual song.

What is your favourite Hindi Song?

Actually there are two most favourite songs which I always perform live in my shows. One is ‘Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta’ & ‘Jag Ghoomeya’.

Lyrics of the one song you remember to the T?

I actually remember the lyrics of all the songs which I perform live. I never use the lyrics stand while performing on stage.

Your favourite dance song?

It’s Ohhoho Ishq Tera Tadpave song by Sukhbir.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

That old song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ is an ideal song for couples as it speaks about not only love but facing ups & downs together in lives. So it’s a beautiful very song.

A song that describes your family?

My whole family is very fun-loving and when it comes to dancing, we all dance like crazy. So I think the song which describes my family’s vibe and craziness is ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2 838511
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5’s Broken News 2
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 838504
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon 838190
Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
It is great to be sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aditya Bansal 838155
It is great to be sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aditya Bansal
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus 837917
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus
Latest Stories
Mack & Rita, Not ‘Diane’ As Yet, Thank You 838859
Mack & Rita, Not ‘Diane’ As Yet, Thank You
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer to get afraid of fire during his wedding with Neerja 838846
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer to get afraid of fire during his wedding with Neerja
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli teaser wins over the internet, watch 838806
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli teaser wins over the internet, watch
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan determined to seek Faltu's apology 838799
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan determined to seek Faltu’s apology
Get Ready for the Fukrey Frenzy! A Sneak Peek into the Epic Preparations for Fukrey 3! 838801
Get Ready for the Fukrey Frenzy! A Sneak Peek into the Epic Preparations for Fukrey 3!
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets protective of his mother 838796
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets protective of his mother
Read Latest News