Tinka Tinka is my favourite go-to song: Singer Ppriya Patidar

Ppriya Patidar the singer who has been performing on stage since the age of four has had a long and fruitful career in music. She was part of Maestro Kalyanji and Anandji’s Little Wonders Group and has performed more than 100 shows with them in India and abroad. Ppriya has been a playback singer for films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ghost, Runbhoomi etc. She has sung the title track of TV shows Hamari Saas Leela on Colors, Parrvarish on Sony TV, Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar on Sony TV etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Ppriya about her passion for music.

What is your go-to song?

My go-to song is definitely Tinka Tinka by my favourite singer Alisha Chinai from the film Karam because whenever my friends or anyone ask me to sing a song for them, this is the first song I think of.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Currently it is ‘Steal The Show’ from Elemental.

Significance of listening to songs for you?

As an artist for me, it’s more of learning than enjoying while listening to songs. But ya, both go together as nothing makes me more relaxed than music.

What is your favourite song?

It’s hard to say one as there are many, but If I have to name one, it’s HALO by Beyoncé.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

It’s Zara Zara from the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. I still remember I was in 7th Grade when this song was released. I was totally in love with the song. I was asked to sing for the school Annual Day Function, where I presented on stage this song, Zara Zara. My teacher was in total shock as this is a very romantic sensual song.

What is your favourite Hindi Song?

Actually there are two most favourite songs which I always perform live in my shows. One is ‘Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta’ & ‘Jag Ghoomeya’.

Lyrics of the one song you remember to the T?

I actually remember the lyrics of all the songs which I perform live. I never use the lyrics stand while performing on stage.

Your favourite dance song?

It’s Ohhoho Ishq Tera Tadpave song by Sukhbir.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

That old song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ is an ideal song for couples as it speaks about not only love but facing ups & downs together in lives. So it’s a beautiful very song.

A song that describes your family?

My whole family is very fun-loving and when it comes to dancing, we all dance like crazy. So I think the song which describes my family’s vibe and craziness is ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.