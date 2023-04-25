Watch: Atif Aslam's rare video of improvising 'Woh Lamhe' from 2004

Atif Aslam's improvisation of 'Woh Lamhe' back from 2004 goes viral, check out below

“Atif Aslam’s ‘Woh Lamhe’ is a timeless classic that has been enchanting music lovers since its release. The song is a beautiful rendition of the original song ‘Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein’ from the 2006 Bollywood film ‘Zeher’ and was included in Atif Aslam’s second studio album ‘Doorie.’

The song has an adrenaline boosting melody that showcases Atif Aslam’s vocal range and ability to evoke strong emotions in his listeners. The music video for the song also adds to its appeal, with its beautiful and mesmerizing visuals that perfectly capture the essence of the song.

The song became a hit both in Pakistan and India. And it’s a given that the song still happens to be a chartbuster on our playlists. And celebrating the fact, we got our hands on a rare unseen video of Atif Aslam improvising Woh Lamhe back from 2004. Check out below-

Atif Aslam’s Improvisation

In the video, we can see Atif Aslam sitting on a bench placed on streets. He can be seen with his guitar, dressed up in casuals. The singer let his fans hear a very raw improvisation for the song number. In addition, we can listen to Atif’s strong vocals in the video, giving us goosebumps.

However, unfortunately, because the video is old, you do not clearly see Atif Aslam in the video, but his vocals say it all.

Have a look-

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Atif has the kind of voice which will captivate you no matter how emotionless u are..”

Another wrote, “Time never come again but we can make it better now. Atif is a gem of this era”

A third user wrote, “Miss u Atif Aslam from India. U r great singer..”