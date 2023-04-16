Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most admired and popular performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has been in red hot form when it comes to delivering blockbuster performances in his career. Apart from being a talented actor, Diljit Dosanjh is also a popular singer. Well, this time, it was his turn to make history once again for himself as well as the country.

Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi artiste to perform at Coachella:

Today, Diljit Dosanjh made history for himself. He became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. On Sunday, Diljit took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his incredible performance. Check out the video below folks –

