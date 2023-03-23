Atif Aslam is one of the most popular and admired singers in the global entertainment industry. He’s been one of the most popular and favourite voices in the entertainment industry for a long time and well, that’s what we like the most about him. In all these years, the sensational singer has enthralled and impressed us all with a lot of entertaining performances and we love it.

Right now, we have a really happy update coming from his end. The singer took to social media to announce to one and all that he’s been blessed with a baby girl. He wrote,

“Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulillah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam

23/03/2023.

Well, we congratulate Atif and his entire family and wish the baby always remain in the pink of her health.