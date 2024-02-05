Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain’s band Shakti gets Best Music Album

The iconic fusion band Shakti, featuring the stellar ensemble of vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, This Moment. The album’s victory at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is not only a celebration for the band but also a historic moment for Indian music.

“This Moment,” comprising a total of eight soul-stirring tracks, showcases the collaborative brilliance of each member of Shakti. The album, released on June 30, 2023, marks Shakti’s first new endeavor in over 45 years. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that the recording process was carried out separately by each band member, reflecting their commitment to musical excellence even in the face of logistical challenges.

The Grammy win for Best Global Music Album places Shakti in the esteemed company of world-class artists, as they emerged victorious over contenders like Bokante, Susana Baca, Davido, and Burna Boy. The news of Shakti’s Grammy triumph was enthusiastically shared by three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Kej expressed his excitement, stating, “Through this album, 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain.” Notably, Ustad Zakir Hussain, a legendary tabla maestro, secured a second Grammy in collaboration with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia, further amplifying India’s presence on the global music stage.