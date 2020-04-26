Subscribe Now
Music | Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments

When you are a celebrity, you are God for your fans…

Author: Editorial Team
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 9

Celebrities have always held a special place in the hearts of their fans. The fans are excited to know even the slightest of the details about their idol. Speaking of celebrities, Hollywood singers like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Shakira and many others have a fan following of over millions all over the world. When these celebrities go on a tour, fans and followers do whatever it takes to get a chance to meet their favourite celebrity singer.

When the singers receive so much love, they sometimes forget about their celebrity status and actually surprise their fans by fulfiling their wish. And when they encounter the amount of love and respect their fans have for them they certainly get overwhelmed. There were moments with these Hollywood singers where their fans came from a long distance just to see them.

Here are some pictures when Hollywood singers had their biggest fan moments. Take a look.

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 1
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 2
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 3
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 4
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 5
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 6
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 7
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira: Hollywood Singers And Their BIGGEST FAN Moments 8

Also Read

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal's BIGGEST Fan Moments

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal's BIGGEST Fan Moments
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s BIGGEST Fan Moments

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s BIGGEST Fan Moments
10 Most Beautiful Female Hollywood Singers: Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Selena Gomez, and many more

10 Most Beautiful Female Hollywood Singers: Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Selena Gomez, and many more
Lady Gaga sends over her prayers to the people in New Jersey

Lady Gaga sends over her prayers to the people in New Jersey
Jennifer Lopez misses dancing: Read for details

Jennifer Lopez misses dancing: Read for details

Also Read

Darshan Raval's Biggest Fan Moments
Music | Snippets

Darshan Raval's Biggest Fan Moments

Lady Gaga's Top 10 Biggest Hits Worldwide
Music | Snippets

Lady Gaga's Top 10 Biggest Hits Worldwide

Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez: Hollywood Singers Make Heads Turn With These Neon Shades
Music | Celebrities

Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez: Hollywood Singers Make Heads Turn With These Neon Shades

Check Out: Jennifer Lopez’s short message on Earth Day
Music | Celebrities

Check Out: Jennifer Lopez’s short message on Earth Day

Jennifer Lopez Is Just Killing Casual Fashion Game, See Pics
Movies | Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Is Just Killing Casual Fashion Game, See Pics

Jennifer Lopez’s sweet birthday wish to future step-daughter
Music | Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez’s sweet birthday wish to future step-daughter

You Can’t Ignore Jennifer Lopez’s Most Stylish Photoshoot Ever
Music | Celebrities

You Can’t Ignore Jennifer Lopez’s Most Stylish Photoshoot Ever

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a special thanksgiving gesture for Lady Gaga's 'One World' concert, congratulates her for raising $127 Million for COVID-19 relief efforts
Movies | News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a special thanksgiving gesture for Lady Gaga's 'One World' concert, congratulates her for raising $127 Million for COVID-19 relief efforts

Latest stories