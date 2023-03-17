Atif Aslam is one of the celebrated singers all across the globe. His songs have always been very close to our hearts. With meticulous lyrics of love and Aslam’s mellifluous voice, his songs always have been most soothing number to listen to. Owing to that, here we have shared five of his best songs down beneath-

Woh Lamhe

The song remains one of the biggest hits from the 2000s. The song rang to top notch heights becoming our chartbuster. The song is from the movie Zeher, that starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, Udita Goswami.

The lyrics go:

Woh lamhe, woh baatein

Koi na jaane

Thi kaisi raatein

Hooo, barsaatein

Woh bheegi bheegi yaadein

Translation:

Those moments, those talks

no one knows

how were those nights

those rain showers

those damp memories

Tere Liye

The song from Esha Deol and Vivek Oberoi starrer movie Prince still happens to be one of the most loved numbers amongst the Atif Aslam fans. The song has crossed millions of views on YouTube.

The lyrics go:

Jaagi jaagi soyi na main saari raat,

tere liye

Bheegi bheegi palkein meri udaas,

tere liye

Haan jaagi jaagi soyi na main saari raat,

tere liye

Bheegi bheegi palkein meri udaas,

tere liye

Translation:

I stayed up all night for you

I shed a tear in your thoughts.

I stayed up all night for you.

I shed a tear in your thoughts.

Dil Diyan Gallan

The song from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, is one of the iconic and most loved romantic songs amongst the Atif Aslam fans. The movie Tiger Zinda Hai starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song can any day, at any given point in time make you fall in love.

The lyrics go:

Kacchi doriyon, doriyon, doriyon se

Mainu tu baandh le

Pakki yaariyon, yaariyon, yaariyon mein

Honde na faasley

Translation:

Tie me up with fragile threads

There are no distances in between strong friendships

All this anger of yours is fake

My beloved, listen to the talks of my heart

Tu Jaane Na

This iconic song from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani still remains close to our hearts. The movie starred Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the leads. The music video on YouTube has crossed 250 million views as of now.

The lyrics go:

Kaise Bataaye Kyun Tujhko Chaahe

Yaara Bata Na Paaye

Baatein Dilon Ki Dekho Jo Baaki

Aankhein Tujhe Samjhaaye

Tu Jaane Na Aaa

Translation:

How do I tell,

Why I love you,

O friend, I’m unable to tell..

see, whatever talks of hearts

is remaining,

the eyes explain to you

you don’t know..

Kuch Is Tarah

The song is one of the most listened to songs by the love birds, mostly. The song celebrates passionate love and is a must-listen for all those who loves someone with all of their soul and heart. It is from the album Doorie.

The lyrics go:

Kuch is tarah teri palkain meri palkoon say mila de…

Aanso teray saaray meri palkoon pay saja de…

Kuch is tarah teri palkain meri palkoon say mila de…

Aanso teray saaray meri palkoon pay saja de…

Translation:

Somehow like this match your eyelashes (eyelids) with mine

decorate all your tears on my eyelashes

You have stayed with me at every hour, at every time

Yes, this body, has sometimes stayed close, sometimes far