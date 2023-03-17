Atif Aslam is one of the celebrated singers all across the globe. His songs have always been very close to our hearts. With meticulous lyrics of love and Aslam’s mellifluous voice, his songs always have been most soothing number to listen to. Owing to that, here we have shared five of his best songs down beneath-
Woh Lamhe
The song remains one of the biggest hits from the 2000s. The song rang to top notch heights becoming our chartbuster. The song is from the movie Zeher, that starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, Udita Goswami.
The lyrics go:
Woh lamhe, woh baatein
Koi na jaane
Thi kaisi raatein
Hooo, barsaatein
Woh bheegi bheegi yaadein
Translation:
Those moments, those talks
no one knows
how were those nights
those rain showers
those damp memories
Tere Liye
The song from Esha Deol and Vivek Oberoi starrer movie Prince still happens to be one of the most loved numbers amongst the Atif Aslam fans. The song has crossed millions of views on YouTube.
The lyrics go:
Jaagi jaagi soyi na main saari raat,
tere liye
Bheegi bheegi palkein meri udaas,
tere liye
Haan jaagi jaagi soyi na main saari raat,
tere liye
Bheegi bheegi palkein meri udaas,
tere liye
Translation:
I stayed up all night for you
I shed a tear in your thoughts.
I stayed up all night for you.
I shed a tear in your thoughts.
Dil Diyan Gallan
The song from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, is one of the iconic and most loved romantic songs amongst the Atif Aslam fans. The movie Tiger Zinda Hai starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song can any day, at any given point in time make you fall in love.
The lyrics go:
Kacchi doriyon, doriyon, doriyon se
Mainu tu baandh le
Pakki yaariyon, yaariyon, yaariyon mein
Honde na faasley
Translation:
Tie me up with fragile threads
There are no distances in between strong friendships
All this anger of yours is fake
My beloved, listen to the talks of my heart
Tu Jaane Na
This iconic song from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani still remains close to our hearts. The movie starred Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the leads. The music video on YouTube has crossed 250 million views as of now.
The lyrics go:
Kaise Bataaye Kyun Tujhko Chaahe
Yaara Bata Na Paaye
Baatein Dilon Ki Dekho Jo Baaki
Aankhein Tujhe Samjhaaye
Tu Jaane Na Aaa
Translation:
How do I tell,
Why I love you,
O friend, I’m unable to tell..
see, whatever talks of hearts
is remaining,
the eyes explain to you
you don’t know..
Kuch Is Tarah
The song is one of the most listened to songs by the love birds, mostly. The song celebrates passionate love and is a must-listen for all those who loves someone with all of their soul and heart. It is from the album Doorie.
The lyrics go:
Kuch is tarah teri palkain meri palkoon say mila de…
Aanso teray saaray meri palkoon pay saja de…
Kuch is tarah teri palkain meri palkoon say mila de…
Aanso teray saaray meri palkoon pay saja de…
Translation:
Somehow like this match your eyelashes (eyelids) with mine
decorate all your tears on my eyelashes
You have stayed with me at every hour, at every time
Yes, this body, has sometimes stayed close, sometimes far