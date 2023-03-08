Diljit Dosanjh, this man pronounces versatility, interacting his fans with his culinary prowess while in quarantine and tussling with Alexa. He requires not much introduction because he ranks among the most well-known Punjabi stars. Whether it’s with his groovy song numbers or amazing acting chops on the screen, the star singer from Punjab, never fails to give us that mind boggling crack aboard. Owing to that, today we are here with Diljit’s most dope song numbers from the rundown-

Laembadgini : The song has earned over 385 million views on YouTube to date. The song has got a different fanbase all across the country and still remains on the top of the playlist, when it comes to Diljit fans.

G.O.A.T: The song video still remains as one of the most dope amongst the others with over 200 million views on YouTube. The song has earned him immense fame and love amongst the groovers and content creators too.

Do You Know: The views on YouTube counted to 200 million views to date, and still is counting. Diljit’s beautiful voice in the song number always gives us goosebumps.

Born To Shine: The preppy number has crossed 200 million views on YouTube, the number is from the GOAT album.

5 Taara: The song has crossed 205 million views on YouTube. It gives you the grounded rooted desi groove through out.

Whenever it comes to Punjabi music, Diljit is a brand to be acknowledged with because of his knack for crossing perimeters through the dialect of music. Diljit, who emerges from a lowly background, began honing his vocal abilities by and sang in Gurudwaras at a young age. Diljit Dosanjh has come a long way from making his debut with the soundtrack Ishq Da Uda Ada back in 2004 to establishing himself as the artist par excellence who reigned the music industry in 2022.