The singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is known for his versatility. Whether in terms of his groovy music and songs, or his honed acting chops on the screen, Diljit Dosanjh has always catered entertainment to his fans, at its core. What also makes him the coolest of all, is his grandiose in terms of vogue quotient. The singer owns a stunning sense of style and fashion, that states him as the unique amongst his other contemporaries.

Owing to that, today we are here with Diljit Dosanjh’s coolest staples of all time, scroll beneath to have a check:

Diljit Dosanjh can be spotted inside his luxe private jet. The actor looked stunning as he wore a stylish sleeveless t-shirt from the brand, Celine. The actor teamed it with black checkered trouser pants, black shades and a classy black cap. He can be seen chilling inside his jet, as he took off for his tour ‘Born to shine’.

Take a look-

Nothing can beat the power of black! And Diljit Dosanjh proves it like a boss in this picture. He wore a stylish designer black baggy sweatshirt. He teamed it with black cargo pants, black turban and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram the actor wrote, “One Love”

Check out-

Here’s when Diljit Dosanjh showed his fans how to style in denim. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish denim blue jacket, on a checkered red shirt. The actor teamed it with black trouser pants. He completed the look with black turban. Sharing the picture, he wrote, in Punjabi, “Kī puchadē ō hāla fakīrāṁ dā.. Sāḍā nadī’ōṁ vichaṛē nīrāṁ dā”

Have a look-

Here’s when Diljit Dosanjh dropped glimpses straight from his Born To Shine tour. The actor can be seen in a stylish abstract zebra striped co-Ord set in the first picture. He went on to share another glance where we can see him a powdered blue suit. In the next one he looked divine in all white ethnic ensemble.

Check out-



Do you think Diljit Dosanjh has got the coolest fashion statements? Let us know in the comments below