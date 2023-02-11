BTS is one of the world’s most successful K-pop boy bands. The band comprises seven brilliant members from Seoul, South Korea: RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, SUGA, and Jungkook. Given their outstanding work onboard, each of them has amassed a massive fan base worldwide. However, their popularity has also been maintained by keeping themselves relevant with their dope fashion folios online.

J-Hope is a member of the boy band BTS from South Korea and is a fantastic singer-songwriter. He has a global following; he even has one on social media, where he frequently posts snippets of his most recent escapades. BTS’ J-Hope recently uploaded a series of photos of himself dressed in a blazer and pants; scroll down to see his picture appearance.

J-Hope’s Picture Appearance

J-Hope of BTS donned a blue t-shirt with a black and white striped jacket, pants, and white sneakers. He messily styles his hair. He just wears a silver neck chain as an accessory. He is seen photographing a poster of two guys in the first image. In the second image, he shared the same poster featuring two men. In the third photo, he was dressed in a white patterned t-shirt, a red and white jacket, and light blue pants. He wore his hair in a messy style. He is glancing at the board to the side of him.

He posed in a dashing posture in the fourth photograph. In the following image, he stands with his knees crossed, gripping his jacket with two hands and smiling broadly at the camera. In the next image, he shot a selfie of himself with a charming smile. In the final photo, he was wearing an orange bathrobe and clutching a green bag as he posed with a lovely dog statue. BTS J-Hope captioned his post, “Civilization special came out a lot. Coffin Boo Plenty of 다 for the documentary. Coffin Boo boo boo.”

