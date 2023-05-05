ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Snippets

Neha Kakkar Enjoys Vacation With Food And Beautiful Sunsets; See Pics

Neha Kakkar loves vacationing with her close ones in different places. And yet again, the diva is having the best time of her life with food and sunsets

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 May,2023 21:30:33
The sensational pop singer Neha Kakkar is a travel enthusiast. She loves to take time off and spend with herself and her family. Her unique vocals and pop singing style are famous all over the country. This made her earn a lot in her career. She started her journey as a child artist in Jagratas to become a singing sensation; Neha Kakkar has come a long time—the diva-like to take the pleasure of her life and enjoy her days. Let’s check out how she is enjoying her time with food and sunsets.

Neha Kakkar Moody Vacation

Neha Kakkar, yesterday in her story, shared a glimpse from her relaxing vacation time. Firstly she shared a picture of a full-course meal with delicious delicacies, puris, fresh juices and more. Then, after having wholesome food, she enjoyed some sweet dishes. At last, she witnessed the beautiful sunset on her balcony in Dubai. And in the caption, she wrote, “When you realize you’re blessed!”

Neha Kakkar Songs

The famous singer Neha Kakkar enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She has 74.1 million followers on her Instagram account. Her regular share of photos, pictures, reels, etc., keeps her fans engaged with her. Some of her hit songs include Kala Chashma, Ladki Ker Gayi Chul, Masala, Barish Mein Tum, Sunny Sunny, Gali Gali, Yaad Piya Ki Ane Lagi and others.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

