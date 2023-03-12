Atif Aslam is a popular Pakistani singer who has won the hearts of millions of music lovers worldwide with his soulful voice. Although he started his singing career without formal training, he has become one of the most sought-after singers in the Indian music industry. Despite the ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama attack, his songs continue to be loved by his fans in India.

Here are 25 of Atif Aslam’s best songs, based on themes of love, romance, pain, and longing, that have captured the hearts of music lovers:

Tere Bin (Bas Ek Pal)

Jeena Jeena (Badlapur)

Tere Sang Yaara (Rustom)

Main Rang Sharbaton Ka (Phata Poster Nikhla Hero)

Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai)

Atif’s collaborations with other singers, such as Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, in concerts, have also been highly acclaimed. In addition to his film songs, Atif has also released several albums that have won him many fans. His music is known for its emotional depth and ability to connect with listeners personally.

Despite the political tensions between India and Pakistan, Atif’s music continues to transcend borders and bring people together through the power of music. His songs continue to be popular among people of all ages and backgrounds and are sure to remain timeless classics in the years to come.