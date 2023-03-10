Our country has some great gems when it comes to singing. People appreciate songs and music, whether they are pop or classical. Bollywood has fostered many talents, including some star vocalists, helping them to reach a wider audience. Furthermore, it has allowed vocalists on the opposite side of the border to connect with Indian hearts. Atif Aslam is one such musician whose singing is well-liked in India. Atif Aslam has a huge fan following and has garnered a lot of appreciation for some of his greatest songs.

Together with his singing, Atif has published several CDs that have gained popularity. Even though Pakistani musicians were barred from playing after the Pulwama event, his fans continued to appreciate his music. We’ve chosen the best Atif Aslam songs for you, which have received positive feedback from listeners and music fans.

Here Are The Collections of Atif Aslam –

Doorie

The title of Doorie, Atif Aslam’s international debut album. The singles from the album at the time were huge successes. Several weeks were spent at the top of the charts in Pakistan and India for Doorie, one of Atif Aslam’s most well-known love ballads. Atif’s vivacious voice makes us swoon every time we hear it.

Hona Tha Pyar

Bol by Shoaib Mansoor became well-known for all the right factors! With an excellent cast and an intriguing plot that defied the odds, it had all the ingredients for a fantastic film. The Atif Aslam and Hadiqa Kiani collaboration on “Hona Tha Pyar,” which won and was nominated for multiple awards at the Pakistan Media Awards and the LUX Style Awards, was even more spectacular.

Dil Kare

Despite the movies’ clichéd plots, Ho Mann Jahan’s soundtracks are among the best. The movie already had a stellar cast and great songs, but Atif Aslam’s Dil Kare added to those elements and quickly became a hit.

Bheegi Yaadein

One of Atif Aslam’s best-selling albums to this day is Jal Pari. Although not used in movies, Bheegi Yaadien remains one of his most well-known songs, along with Aadat and Woh Lamhe.

Piya O Re Piya

An additional romantic song by Atif Aslam to spark your relationship. When looking for a Valentine’s Day song to dedicate to your special someone, choose this one!

Jeena Jeena

We cannot imagine anyone else performing this Badlapur song besides Atif Aslam. But, because he delivered it passionately, you cannot listen to this extraordinarily amazing song without thinking about lost love.

