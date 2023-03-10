The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 8th game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, batting first, RCB scored 138/10 at the end of 19.3 overs. In response, UP Warriorz scored 139/0 at the end of 13 overs.

UPW beat RCB by 10 wickets.

