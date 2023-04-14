Ashi Singh is a gifted star who has captured many people’s hearts with her outstanding performances on Hindi television. Her endearing personality and natural acting abilities have made her a fan favourite among viewers.

She is a talented actress and renowned for her relatable and down-to-earth demeanour. With thousands of fans who respect her on and off the screen, her social media presence is proof of her popularity.

Ashi Singh shares insights from her busy day

Ashi Singh is an avid social media user. The actress holds a huge fan following on her Instagram. She frequently shares insights from her work sets. And now again, the actress shared some glimpses from her busy day. She shared two boomerang moments from Meet sets. We can see her decked up in two different characters in the boomerang videos. In one of them, she also posed with her co-star. The actress looked picture perfect in all of them. Here take a look-

She went on to share another glimpse of her having some yum puchkas. The actress wore a beautiful white kurta, she teamed with her long curled hair. Sharing the video, she wrote, “sometimes puchka”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Her breakthrough role as Naina Agarwal in “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” was a turning point in her career. She portrayed the character with such depth and authenticity that viewers could not help but connect with her. The show’s success and popularity are a testament to Ashi Singh’s acting prowess and her ability to bring life to the characters she portrays.

Later to that, she made an appearance in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga who made her the household name. She portrayed the role of Yasmine. As of now she is busy with the show Meet.