A fashion win: Ashi Singh exudes glam in black co-ords

Ashi Singh elevated her outfit by layering it with a chic black shrug jacket. The combination of the camisole and the shrug added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble, demonstrating her fashion-forward choices

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 23:40:10
Ashi Singh, the talented actress, has once again proven her flair for fashion with a striking all-black look that’s turning heads. The star showcased her impeccable style in a preppy attire that effortlessly combined various black elements for a stunning overall effect.

Sporting a trendy black camisole top as her base, Ashi Singh elevated her outfit by layering it with a chic black shrug jacket. The combination of the camisole and the shrug added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble, demonstrating her fashion-forward choices. Completing the look, she opted for black shorts that perfectly complemented the rest of her outfit. With her wavy long hair cascading down and a pair of black shades enhancing her appeal, Ashi Singh exuded a fashionable and confident aura.

Basking in the sunlight, Ashi wore her smile as the best accessory, radiating positivity and style. Her sunkissed look and stunning smile added an extra layer of charm to her already chic appearance, leaving fashion enthusiasts nothing short of inspired.

Have a look at the pictures-

Ashi Singh has garnered a dedicated fan following through her roles in popular television shows like “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” and “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” In addition to her acting prowess, her fashion choices continue to captivate audiences, solidifying her presence as a style icon in the entertainment industry.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

