Adrija Roy, aka Imlie, from the Star Plus show Imlie, showcased a magical performance on Tum Kya Mile along with her co-star Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya, on the stage of the 23rd ITA Awards!

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards) will recognise the various artistic and entertainment accomplishments of the artists. Talent from television and films is to be recognised for their outstanding work. The red carpet held on December 10, 2023, was graced by stars from the entertainment world. The event was graced by television celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Sayli Salunkhe, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Sayli Salunkhe, Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Roy, Navneet Malik, Khushi Dubey, Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Verma, Shobhita Dhulipala, and many others across the entertainment industry.

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards will mark several performances by talented television artists. Adrija Roy plays the character of Imlie in the Star Plus show Imlie, dancing to the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with co-star Sai Ketan Rao on the stage of the 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards. The performance looked no less than a fairytale, and we cannot wait to get mesmerised by this beautiful performance by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy.

Adrija Roy, aka Imlie, from the Star Plus show Imlie shares, “I am very excited for the 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards, as it is my first ITA Awards. I will be performing on Tum Kya Mile from Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with my co-star Sai Ketan Rao. It was an amazing experience. I hope the audience appreciates our efforts and hard work.”

The Indian Television Academy Awards will air on Star Plus at 7.30 p.m. on December 31st.