Siddharth and Ashi had worked together on the show “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” where they played the lead characters of Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry and performances have been praised by fans, and they have become a popular on-screen pair. Ever since then, the duo earned their own separate fanbases too. Their Instagram handles say it all. Owing to that, here we have shared some recent updates from what’s happening in their lives.

Siddharth Nigam shares picture as he gets new hair cut

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on his Instagram handle. He shared candid moments with her personal hairstylist. The actor can be seen flaunting his brand new spiked hairdo. Undoubtedly, the Dhoom 3 actor looked absolutely cool in the pictures. Sharing them, he wrote, “Hairgasm💇‍♂️❤️ Bring it on #kisikabhaikisikijaan on 21st April #newlook #newhairstyle”

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh looks all stunning in pink gym co-Ords

Ashi Singh on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures looking all adorable in her pink co-Ord set. The actress wore a stylish pink crop sweatshirt that she teamed with matching pink trouser pants. The diva completed the look with her long blonde hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she kept it up with soft eyes and pink tinted lips.

Check out-

About Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga

“Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga” is a well-known television series in India that was broadcast on SAB TV from 2018 to 2021. The show revolves around the adventures of Aladdin and his magical experiences, and features actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles of Aladdin and Princess Yasmine respectively. The show has received positive feedback for its distinctive narrative, impressive visual effects, and the commendable performances of its cast members, and has managed to captivate audiences of all ages.