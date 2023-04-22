Aladdin actress Ashi Singh aces the ‘no makeup look’ like queen, see pic

Ashi Singh, one of the leading stars from the Indian television industry has now shared a candid picture on her Instagram stories, embracing her beautiful no makeup look. The actress is an avid social media user and is also a rising influencer among youngsters. She often keeps her fans invigorated with her beautiful fashion posts and more on her Instagram, serving goals.

Owing to that, her latest picture on her Instagram stories is making us go all stunned to the core. The actress shared it just before going to bed after a long busy day at her shoot. She is currently in the popular television show Meet, where she plays the title lead.

The popular television actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture. Looks like it was after a busy day. The actress shared the picture saying, “good night” to her Instagram family. The actress can be seen lying on her cosy bed, after a long day, flaunting her glowing face with no makeup on.

It’s been of the trends in contemporary times. Women all across the world discarding the beauty stereotypes, now vouch to go all natural. However, No makeup look has got two dimensions in the world of style. One where you go around with no makeup, the other where you attempt a makeup look that apparently looks like you haven’t put any makeup.

Meet

Meet is one of the leading television shows. The show has become popular over time, with Ashi and Shagun’s amazing chemistry. The show is about breaking gender stereotypes.