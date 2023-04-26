Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles

Ashi Singh has always been a stunner given her fashion sense, here’s when the actress dropped in stunning looks in purple outfits

Ashi Singh, the talented Indian television actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her exceptional acting skills and captivating screen presence. Born on August 12, 1997, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, she has become a household name thanks to her stellar performances in popular TV shows.

Ashi started her acting journey in 2017 with the TV show “Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters”, but it was her portrayal of the character Naina Agarwal in the romantic drama “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” that propelled her to stardom.

Apart from her acting versatility, the actress has also been a stunner, given her fashion statures of all time. Owing, here we have shared some of Ashi Singh’s best looks in purple. Check out below

Here’s when Ashi Singh looked absolutely stunner in her embellished purple one-shoulder mini dress. The actress completed the look with sleek blonde hair. Her makeup looked on point as she picked up dewy soft eyes and nude lips.

Ashi Singh looks like a glam doll in this stunning cutout purple adorn. The sheer see-through full-sleeved attire looks perfect with a ruffled mini skirt bottom. She completed the look with her long wavy tresses and bold purple lips.

Here’s when Ashi Singh gave off nothing but princess fashion goals in her super sequinned purple flared midi dress. The diva completed the look with her sleek straight hairdo. Her makeup looked on point as she teamed off with dewy eyes and nude lips.

When Ashi Singh looked absolutely stunner in her sheer purple embellished saree at an event. Teamed with a sheer belt and minimal makeup, Ashi gave off ethnic fashion goals.