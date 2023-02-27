Young lad Abhishek Nigam, who is known for his exceptional work in projects like India’s Daughter, Hero Gayab Mode On, and Panipat, is back on screen with a new role. The actor is currently seen as Ali in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2.

Talking about the show and his character, Abhishek said, “I am also incredibly grateful to the channel for bestowing me with this role and finding me responsible enough to fulfill it. As artists, our first duty is toward our viewers and our fans who have loved and supported the show. There were many thoughts that came to mind before taking up the show but I consulted with my elders and loved ones around me. They were very supportive and gave me the confidence to take up this challenge. All I want to say is, I know I am stepping into a role that is well-loved and I hope I can do justice to it.

When asked about the exciting part of his character, he mentioned, “Ali’s adventures are one of the most interesting parts to shoot. It is always fun to see him tackle issues and come up with plans to save his people. Ali’s compassion for his family and selflessness in love is what makes him special. Alibaba is a character that is already known to the world of stories. Growing up, we’ve all heard this old folk, and the nostalgia of associating with that story is what really drove me to the role.”

Elaborating on his experience working with his co-stars, he added, “The cast and crew have been extremely warm and welcoming. It doesn’t feel like I have just met them, they are all like old friends. They have extremely positive mindsets and are loaded with talent. I know for a fact they will go above and beyond to help out not only me but also one another. The environment has been nothing short of supportive and motivating and I’m really lucky to be a part of such an amazing cast.”

