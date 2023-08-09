ADVERTISEMENT
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public

Disha Parmar finds herself in a blissful embrace with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. The couple, on the cusp of parenthood, exude sheer happiness as they appear side by side, beaming with affection

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Aug,2023 08:35:56
Radiating love and coziness, Disha Parmar finds herself in a blissful embrace with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. The couple, on the cusp of parenthood, exude sheer happiness as they appear side by side, beaming with affection. Disha’s makeup-free visage adds to her natural allure, beautifully complemented by a pristine white t-shirt. Her wavy, cascading locks complete the effortlessly charming look, further enhanced by the subtle elegance of hoop earrings.

In contrast, Rahul Vaidya showcases his signature style in a vibrant yellow t-shirt, his demeanour brimming with joy and contentment. A carefree messy hairdo and a hint of rugged stubble beard effortlessly add to his charismatic aura. The couple’s genuine smiles are a testament to their genuine happiness in each other’s company.

As Disha Parmar shared these heartwarming snapshots, she captured the essence of their affection with a single word, “Pyar” (meaning love), accompanied by a white heart emoji. This simple yet powerful expression encapsulates the depth of their connection and the warmth they radiate.

Through these images, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya offer a glimpse into their heartwarming relationship, leaving admirers enchanted by their genuine bond. The portrayal of love and togetherness serves as an inspiring reminder of the beauty that can blossom within the folds of a loving partnership.

Have a look-

All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public 841499

All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public 841500

Getting goals already? Let us know in the comments below-

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

