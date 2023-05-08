Arpit Ranka talks about the three facets in life that keeps him stress-free

Arpit Ranka who was recently seen in Bholaa talks about how he maintains a stress-free life. He talks about the three important things that help him do so.

Actor Arpit Ranka who is known for his challenging roles on TV in shows Jai Shri Krishna, Mahabharat, RadhaKrishn, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki etc, was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn film Bholaa. Arpit does not feel the pressure of being active on social media and making public appearances as an actor.

Says Arpit, “I think it’s great that people like us like making appearances at events, supporting causes, attending our own family and friends’ functions. People want to see us in award shows as well. And we are active on social media for our fans and they like it. So, there’s no pressure. Every actor should be happy and I feel they are lucky to be called so much, and get so many opportunities.”

Arpit is also ready to share his thoughts on maintaining this stress-free life. “I have two things which keep me calm. One is, for the last 20 years, I have faith in God, I am very peaceful when I do pooja daily. Every day I do my puja no matter what because that keeps me sane and calm. Second, is my family. I spend most of my time with my family. I share my problems with them, and I feel relaxed speaking to them. And there’s one more that is Gym, it relieves my stress.”

Well, this is interesting to know that Arpit maintains a highly disciplined life to stay calm and happy!!

Well said, Arpit!!