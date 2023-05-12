ADVERTISEMENT
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram stories to share her morning moment from the Meet sets. The actress can be seen all set for her floor call, while getting dolled up by her MUA, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 06:55:01
Ashi Singh, the leading television actress has now shared an insight from her Meet sets, as she spends her ‘Good Morning’ before heading to the shooting floor. The actress can be seen getting decked up by the hairdresser in the picture and we are in absolute awe.

The viewers are bound to be captivated by Ashi Singh’s portrayal of Meet, as she brings depth and authenticity to the character, skillfully depicting the emotional nuances of a woman torn between societal expectations and her own aspirations. Given that, this adorable on-set moment as she gets decked up in for her shot.

Check out below-

Meet shares candid picture from Meet sets

In the picture, we can see her wearing a stylish red top. She teamed it with beige trousers. The actress had minimal makeup on her face, while her hair gets done by her hairdresser. Sharing the adorable moment on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Good Morning”

Here take a look-

About Meet

The narrative of “Meet” delves into the struggles faced by the resilient protagonist as she grapples with the contrasting values and expectations imposed upon her. In a society that upholds traditional gender roles and norms, Meet’s journey becomes a powerful exploration of self-discovery and the pursuit of personal autonomy.

The show portrays Meet’s unwavering determination to carve her own path, challenging the societal confines that attempt to suppress her true identity. As she navigates her newfound role as Prem’s wife, viewers witness her inner conflict as she balances societal expectations with her own desires and ambitions.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

