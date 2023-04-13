Ashi Singh is an active Instagram user. She holds a huge fan following on her gram. She celebrates a foothold in the television industry too. With her inspiring work folios over the years, the actress has come a long way.

Speaking of her Instagram, the actress has now enticed her Insta fans with her latest dance reel to React, followed by a stylish fashion transition. Check out-

Ashi Singh grooves to React

The song has been making rounds on Instagram. With the entire world grooving to it, Singh toasted it with a stunning fashion transition. And her transition was all about retro vibes.

In the video, we can see see the actress wearing a stylish printed polka dot mint green cord set in the first segment. She then transitions to her stylish look with gorgeous poses and of course, her infectious smile.

Ashi Singh Fashion

The actress holds a strong sense of fashion. Whether it is with her preppy looks in Western adorns or traditional decks, the actress has never failed to give us goals. She often keeps her Instagram all fiery giving her stylish looks.

Work Front

Singh debuted on the screen with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The actress shared the screen with Randeep Raii. However, the actress became famous after her portrayal as Yasmine in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. However, even though the stint was a small beat, Ashi yet shone throughout.

Later to Aladdin, the actress bagged the lead role in Meet. The actress portrays the title lead in the show. Meet is currently hitting heights. And we can definitely give it to Singh’s impeccable acting chops.