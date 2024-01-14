Ashi Singh And Sunayana Fozdar Get Candid On Camera, Take A Look

Indian TV actresses often indulge themselves in fun activities. Whether playing in the garden or taking a ride in the city, the showbiz actresses never fail to treat their fans through insights of their personal lives. This time, Ashi Singh and Sunayana Fozdar share a glimpse of their fun time on camera in candid shots. Let’s take a look.

Ashi Singh’s Candid Selfie

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashi Singh dropped a cheerful mirror selfie. With the visuals, it seems the Meet actress is in the gym. The actress is a fitness freak and never misses a chance to burn that extra calories. And her fit figure is proof of that. In the shared image, Ashi flaunts her cheerful smile as she gets candid on camera. And in the text, she wrote, ” Done Done.”

Sunayana Fozdar’s Candid Selfie

On Friday evening, Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram and dropped a collage selfie. In the image, she captures herself from her bed. She can be seen wearing a beautiful strip floral printed dress. Her rosy cheeks and glowing skin make us fall for her. Throughout the several clicks, Sunayana Fozdar goes candid with her pet cat on the bed, and we can’t get over their cuteness. In the text, she wrote, “My way of chilling VS his.”

So, did you enjoy Ashi Singh and Sunayana Fozdar’s candid selfies? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.