Ashi Singh attends Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening with Siddharth Nigam, pics viral

Ashi Singh, Karan Sharma and others attended Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s screening together alongside Siddharth Nigam. Siddharth Nigam made hurls nationwide after he bagged a pivotal role in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

In the pictures, we can see Ashi Singh in a gorgeous saree avatar, teamed with braided hairstyle and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam can be seen all stunning in his casual avatar, as he wore a stylish red t-shirt that he topped with white jacket, messy hair and stubble beard. Karan Sharma looked cool in his formals.

Sharing the lovely pictures, Karan Sharma wrote, “What a fun night it was 😍😍 – … You are a star in making @thesiddharthnigam .. after watching this film #kisikabhaikisikijaan we want more 😍😍.. Full power to you brother 🤗❤️ ..”

Here take a look-

Both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh have worked together in the TV show “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, where they played the lead roles of Aladdin and Princess Yasmine, respectively.

Siddharth Nigam is known for his roles in various TV shows such as “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat”, “Peshwa Bajirao”, and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”. He is also a pro gymnast and has won several awards in the sport. Siddharth has a huge fan following on social media platforms

Ashi Singh, on the other hand, is known for her role as Naina Agarwal in the TV show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”. She has also appeared in a few other TV shows such as “Patiala Babes” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”. Ashi is loved by her fans for her acting skills and charming personality.