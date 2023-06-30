Ashi Singh decides to ditch ‘alcohol’ as she took a stroll in Thailand, here’s what she chose instead

In a recent tour in Thailand, popular actress Ashi Singh made a delightful choice to skip alcohol and indulge in the refreshing Flavors of a coconut shake. The talented star took to her social media to share a series of pictures capturing her various moods as she took a leisurely stroll.

Ashi Singh’s picture-perfect moments

Ashi’s picturesque moments showcase her vibrant energy and love for adventure. Dressed in a stunning pink abstract textured crop top paired with a matching mini skirt, she effortlessly exudes charm and style. The ensemble perfectly complements the tropical surroundings, adding a touch of allure to her overall appearance.

The diva’s long wavy hair cascades down her shoulders, enhancing her natural beauty. With minimal makeup, Ashi radiates a fresh and youthful glow, highlighting her captivating features without overpowering her look. Her choice to embrace simplicity reflects her confidence and authenticity.

Check out-

Ashi’s decision to savour a coconut shake instead of alcohol further showcases her health-conscious mindset and appreciation for the local flavors. This refreshing alternative not only aligns with her desire for a wholesome experience but also emphasizes her commitment to making mindful choices.

What are your views on this above post by Ashi? Well, we think quite impressive with her healthy choice of coconut shake, while Thailand is popular for its alcohol and more fancies.