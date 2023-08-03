ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Ashi Singh Drops After-Shoot Casual Avatar, Flaunts Glowing Face

Ashi Singh, the versatile actress who portrays the role of Sumeet in Meet, recently shared her glowing avatar after the shoot. Check out our below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 00:05:59
Ashi Singh Drops After-Shoot Casual Avatar, Flaunts Glowing Face 839876

Ashi Singh, the stunning beauty in the entertainment world who captivates her fans as Sumeet in the show Meet recently shared some flawless glow avatars in her latest Instagram dump. The actress made hearts flutter with her glowing look and smile.

Ashi Singh’s Glowing Avatar

In the shared collage picture, Ashi Singh revealed her moody vibe in four different clicks. She wore a casual printed cotton kurta and rounded her appearance with an open hairstyle and rosy cheeks, which caught our attention. In the first pic, she posed with a mere smile, and as you see with every picture, her smile got better and better as she smiled properly in the last photo.

With the background of the picture, it seems the actress is at home after a hectic shoot day. However, the actress still feels happy and glowing. Ashi regularly treats her fans with her selfies, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her gorgeousness. Her performance on screen and her presence on social media keep her in top buzz, and it’s always fun and intriguing to check what’s new with her.

Ashi Singh Drops After-Shoot Casual Avatar, Flaunts Glowing Face 839875

The actress rose to fame as Jasmine from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Later she embraced her role as Meet Honda in the show Meet, and now she plays the role of Sumeet in the same show after the long leap.

Did you like Ashi Singh’s new avatar? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News