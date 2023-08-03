Ashi Singh Drops After-Shoot Casual Avatar, Flaunts Glowing Face

Ashi Singh, the stunning beauty in the entertainment world who captivates her fans as Sumeet in the show Meet recently shared some flawless glow avatars in her latest Instagram dump. The actress made hearts flutter with her glowing look and smile.

Ashi Singh’s Glowing Avatar

In the shared collage picture, Ashi Singh revealed her moody vibe in four different clicks. She wore a casual printed cotton kurta and rounded her appearance with an open hairstyle and rosy cheeks, which caught our attention. In the first pic, she posed with a mere smile, and as you see with every picture, her smile got better and better as she smiled properly in the last photo.

With the background of the picture, it seems the actress is at home after a hectic shoot day. However, the actress still feels happy and glowing. Ashi regularly treats her fans with her selfies, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her gorgeousness. Her performance on screen and her presence on social media keep her in top buzz, and it’s always fun and intriguing to check what’s new with her.

The actress rose to fame as Jasmine from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Later she embraced her role as Meet Honda in the show Meet, and now she plays the role of Sumeet in the same show after the long leap.

