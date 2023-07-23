ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics

Decked up in a dazzling white one-shoulder dress, Ashi oozed elegance and sophistication like a true fashion queen. Scroll below to check on the details of her fashion deck

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jul,2023 09:15:49
Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics 836334

Get ready to be fluttered away by the fabulous and charming Ashi Singh, as she recently spread her wings and transformed into a stunningly beautiful butterfly! Oh yes, you heard that right! The Aladdin diva took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures that left us all buzzing with excitement.

Decked up in a dazzling white one-shoulder dress, Ashi oozed elegance and sophistication like a true fashion queen. But wait, that’s not all the magic she had up her sleeve! With her sleek straight hair, she looked like she just stepped out of a fashion fairy tale. Talk about slaying with style!

But here comes the cherry on top – her accessories game! Ashi knew exactly how to add the perfect dash of drama and chicness. Sporting a cool black sunglass, she had us all guessing like fashion detectives – who’s that glamorous mystery girl?

And hold your breath for this – a stylish choker neckpiece and a jaw-dropping butterfly printed veil! She channelled the fashion paradise with the look! With her voguish flair, Ashi made sure to steal hearts and make fashion statements that’ll leave us all talking for days.

Have a look-

Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics 836331

Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics 836332

Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics 836333

As if that wasn’t enough to make us gush, her radiant smile and confident poses made it clear that she’s the true fashion butterfly, ready to embrace every style and trend with her infectious charm.

With each click, Ashi Singh not only enchanted her fans but also left us all wanting more of her fabulous fashion adventures. From the small screen to the big fashion world, this diva is taking the industry by storm, one glamorous butterfly pose at a time!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Ashi Singh blooms in peach embellished princess gown 833214
Watch: Ashi Singh blooms in peach embellished princess gown
2 years of Ashi Singh’s glamourous life in a wink, watch 832492
2 years of Ashi Singh’s glamourous life in a wink, watch
In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832194
In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain 823485
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima 823056
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima
Stunner! Ashi Singh is all about glam in this silver lehenga choli, see pics 822865
Stunner! Ashi Singh is all about glam in this silver lehenga choli, see pics
Latest Stories
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie 836286
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics 836295
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress 836298
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma’s ‘I own it bro’ style in black mini dress
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read 836263
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster 836260
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster
Read Latest News