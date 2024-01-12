Television | Celebrities

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Ashi Singh hits the trench coat trend with an extra dose of sass, here’s how Credit: Ashi Singh Instagram

Ashi Singh‘s boss babe look with a white camisole, leather mini skirt, and a peach trench coat is not just a one-time wonder; it’s versatile and can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions. For a casual day out, one can opt for a more relaxed vibe by swapping the leather mini skirt with a pair of high-waisted jeans or denim shorts. Throw on some trendy sneakers or ankle boots, and you’re ready for a laid-back yet stylish outing.

To transition the look into an evening affair, replace the camisole with a sequined or satin blouse. This modification instantly elevates the outfit, making it perfect for a dinner date or a night on the town. Adding statement earrings or a bold clutch can further enhance the glamour factor.

For a more professional setting, consider trading the leather mini skirt for tailored trousers or a pencil skirt. Tuck in the camisole and layer the trench coat for a polished and sophisticated appearance suitable for business meetings or formal events. Pair the ensemble with classic heels and minimalistic jewelry to achieve a refined and professional aesthetic.

By playing around with accessories, footwear, and clothing items, one can effortlessly transform Ashi Singh’s signature look into a versatile wardrobe staple, adapting it to different occasions and personal styles.

