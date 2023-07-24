Ashi Singh Is All 'Chic' And 'Shine' In Silver Lehenga

Ashi Singh is a well-known actress in the Television world. Besides her screen performance, she has inspired her fans with her exquisite fashion goals. Whether be it gorgeous in ethnic or slayer in western, Ashi can carry all styles with classy and sartorial fashion choices. Once again, her new avatar in silver lehenga is a must-check.

Ashi Singh’s Silver Glam.

The diva shared new pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a chic and shiny silver lehenga set that included a lace blouse with big motif embellishment paired with a plain skirt and complementing dupatta.

In contrast, she added glamour to her look with an open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, pearl earrings, beautiful bold eyes, and bold red lips. She looked like a princess decked in shimmer and sparkle. She flaunted her midriff, posing with her hands securing her hair. She captioned the picture, “Where Glamour Meets Illumination. ”

Ashi Singh rose to fame with her role as Jasmine in the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Her performance and captivating personality keep her in the top buzz. She regularly shares her fashion pictures on her social media handle and treats her fans with something new and refreshing.

