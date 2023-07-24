ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Ashi Singh Is All 'Chic' And 'Shine' In Silver Lehenga

Meet star Ashi Singh is a show stealer. With her chic and shine look, the diva is grabbing our attention in her late Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 10:20:49
Ashi Singh Is All 'Chic' And 'Shine' In Silver Lehenga 836764

Ashi Singh is a well-known actress in the Television world. Besides her screen performance, she has inspired her fans with her exquisite fashion goals. Whether be it gorgeous in ethnic or slayer in western, Ashi can carry all styles with classy and sartorial fashion choices. Once again, her new avatar in silver lehenga is a must-check.

Ashi Singh’s Silver Glam.

The diva shared new pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a chic and shiny silver lehenga set that included a lace blouse with big motif embellishment paired with a plain skirt and complementing dupatta.

In contrast, she added glamour to her look with an open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, pearl earrings, beautiful bold eyes, and bold red lips. She looked like a princess decked in shimmer and sparkle. She flaunted her midriff, posing with her hands securing her hair. She captioned the picture, “Where Glamour Meets Illumination. ”

Ashi Singh Is All 'Chic' And 'Shine' In Silver Lehenga 836763

Ashi Singh rose to fame with her role as Jasmine in the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Her performance and captivating personality keep her in the top buzz. She regularly shares her fashion pictures on her social media handle and treats her fans with something new and refreshing.

Did you like Ashi Singh’s glamour in the sparkling silver look? Please share your views in the comments box. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics 836334
Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics
Watch: Ashi Singh blooms in peach embellished princess gown 833214
Watch: Ashi Singh blooms in peach embellished princess gown
2 years of Ashi Singh’s glamourous life in a wink, watch 832492
2 years of Ashi Singh’s glamourous life in a wink, watch
In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga 832194
In Pics: Ashi Singh Turns Bride In Gold Lehenga
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain 823485
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima 823056
My greatest teacher is my mom: Ashi Singh on Guru Purnima
Latest Stories
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits 836405
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits
Anushka Sen Flaunts Vintage Glam In Polka Dots Saree; Check Out 836761
Anushka Sen Flaunts Vintage Glam In Polka Dots Saree; Check Out
What Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Morning Ritual? 836696
What Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Morning Ritual?
Take Clue From Hina Khan To Slay The Casual Style 836727
Take Clue From Hina Khan To Slay The Casual Style
Who Is Pranali Rathod's Date Night Special? Check Here 836709
Who Is Pranali Rathod’s Date Night Special? Check Here
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics 836415
The ‘Rani-Glam’ looks galactic on Alia Bhatt, see pics
Read Latest News