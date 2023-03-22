Ashi Singh and Siddharth Nigam are two of the most popular stars from the tv industry. Both earned their recognition with their honing skills as actors in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Ashi portrayed as Yasmine in the show while Nigam portrayed as Aladdin. The show was one of the most loved shows amongst the netizens. Given that, the stars earned their own separate fanbases in no time.

Ashi Singh

The Meet actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her Devkund trek. The diva can be seen all gorgeous wearing a black floral long top that she teamed with black leggings. The actress completed the look with her long wavy wet hair and no makeup. The actress can be seen pointing at the picturesque waterfall. Sharing the video, Ashi Singh wrote, “Can’t wait for monsoon”. The actress truly looked stunning in the video.

Have a look-

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the new song sequence of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song titles as ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’. The video starts off with Nigam helping Salman Khan to look at Pooja Hegde. The video then follows by Salman Khan having a romantic sequence with Pooja Hegde in the song.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “I guess I’m falling in love with this song!❤️ #JeeRaheTheHum Out Now! #30DaysToKBKJ”

Here take a look-

However before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, Siddharth Nigam worked in the movie Dhoom 3 where he portrayed as the young Aamir Khan.