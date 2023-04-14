Ashi Singh once again leaves internet awed with her beauty on Instagram. The actress has time again been the head turner with her fashion deck ups. Owing to that, the diva has dropped in some fresh summer fashion goals on Instagram in surreal white. Check out her video down beneath-

Ashi Singh shares stylish video

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a candid video, looking all grand in her white ensemble. The actress wore a stunning co-ord set, wearing a white bralette and stylish skirt. She kept her hair wavy open and rounded it off with minimal makeover.

The actress known for her elegant and chic fashion sense. She is often seen in traditional Indian outfits like sarees and salwar suits, which she carries off with great grace and elegance.

In addition to traditional wear, Ashi is also known for her modern and trendy outfits. She often wears western dresses, tops, and skirts, which she pairs with high heels or trendy sneakers.

Work Front

In 2015, she made her television debut on the programme “Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters.” She did, however, become well known for her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the hit television series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” which ran from 2017 to 2019.

Ashi has made appearances in a number of TV programmes since “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” including “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” and “Meet Mila De Rabba.” She played Ahilyabai Holkar, the main character, in the television series “Punyashlok Ahilyabai” in 2021.