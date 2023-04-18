Ashi Singh, the Meet actress stuns with her south Indian look on Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful candid moment in her traditional saree, she looked nothing but a goddess in the beautiful six yards. What’s more, sharing the special south Indian look, the actress vibed to the song Srivalli, which is from Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Pushpa.

Ashi Singh shares her stunning South Indian look

In the picture, we can see Ashi Singh wearing a beautiful embellished purple saree. The saree featured a broad golden border. The actress completed the look with her red matching embroidered blouse. The diva completed the look with her curled hairdo. For makeup, she picked up sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and pink lips.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Ashi Singh wrote, “तेरी झलक अशरफ़ी स्रीवल्ली

नैना मादक बरफी तेरी झलक अशरफ़ी स्रीवल्ली बातें करे दो हारफी” (Teri Jhalak Ashrafi Srivalli

naina madak barfi Teri Jhalak Ashrafi Srivalli Batein talk Harfi)”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Ashi Singh is currently working in the show Meet. She sparked to fame with her work as Yasmine in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Earlier to that, she made her debut with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

About Pushpa

“Pushpa” is a Telugu-language action thriller film released in 2021, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a smuggler named Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and his struggles in the red sandalwood smuggling business in the forests of Andhra Pradesh. The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike for its performances, direction, and action sequences.