Ashi Singh Serves Princess Vibes In Blue Lehenga With Beautiful Jewelleries

Television actress Ashi Singh is one of the most loved stars in the town. The young actress has garnered massive love with her on-screen presence. Along with that, the Meet actress is an inspiration for traditional fashion with her exquisite choices and styling sense. With her new look in lehenga, Ashi serves princess vibes.

Ashi Singh’s Princess Look

Wow, wow and wow! Ashi Singh, with her gorgeousness in an ethnic outfit, is spreading her charm. The diva wore a beautiful blue lehenga, including a round neck blouse with three-fourth sleeves embellished in golden embroidery and intricate threadwork. She pairs her look with a matching lehenga skirt. The broad golden lace dupatta complements her look. In this embellished outfit, Ashi Singh looks nothing short of a princess.

Ashi Singh adorns her look with a choker motif necklace and a long necklace. The matching earrings and maan tika elevate her appearance. The beautiful red bangles and kadas complement her elegant look. Her hair is styled like a princess, and her head accessories look charming. Her winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and pink lips complete the regal appearance. With the black bindi, she gives her look a desi touch. Throughout the photos, Ashi Singh mesmerises us with her alluring appearance in the blue lehenga and charismatic smile.

