Ashi Singh Travels In Public Transport, Reveals Amazing Benefits

Mumbai is India’s busiest city, with a massive population. And with this also comes the problem of traffic on the road. Every day, several people face traffic problems. Not just those with their own vehicles but also the common people like auto drivers, buses, etc. However, there is a way you can escape these issues, and Ashi Singh reveals that in her latest post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashi Singh drops a selfie video of herself unveiling the way to reach offices and the workplaces on time by using public transport, which is Mumbai local. In the video, the Meet actress first shows the empty AC local train and says, “Itni Khali local kabhi dekhi hai apne. Apko batau public transport me ghumne k faida kya hai. Bhai traffic nahi hai aur kya chahiye, no traffic, zero traffic aur mai aise pohuch jaungi, Aaj chutti dedei gadi ko.”

However, what caught our attention was Ashi Singh’s cuteness in the video. The young actress can be seen wearing a black and beige crop top with denim jeans. The waist bag complements her funky look. At the same time, the open hairstyle and minimal makeup look wow. And lastly, the sunglasses give her cool vibes.

So are you, too, using Public Transport, aka Mumbai local? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.