Ashi Singh Turns Butterfly In White Mini Dress With Extended Colorful Wings, See How?

When it comes to setting a new bar in the fashion world, the young television actress Ashi Singh never fails to step her best foot forward. Whether gracing her look in a traditional outfit or a western dress, with her grace, she effortlessly carries every look. However, today, she makes a staggering appearance as she turns into a butterfly with her colorful, extended wings. Let’s take a look.

Ashi Singh Turns Into Butterfly

Delighting her fans, Ashi shared a video of herself on Instagram. The video reel starts with the actress walking through a sparkling black tunnel with sparkling lights, and she looks super happy as she comes closer. However, it was her butterfly avatar that caught our attention. The actress turns into a butterfly wearing a white mini-dress with huge, extended, colorful wings. The diva looks breathtaking, and we feel her vibe wearing an unusual ensemble with blissful surroundings.

Embracing the butterfly look, Ashi flaunted her child inside, waving the wings and delighting us with her infectious energy. Her black glasses and open hairstyle complemented her appearance. Enjoying her time, the actress flaunted her quirkiness, and we loved her. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “My camera roll is a black hole! Trying to post everything might take longer than it took to experience them!”